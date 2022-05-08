Lebanon Prayer: Electoral Change

God,

When all is bad, we still fear worse. But hope holds on that change will come.

Every billboard says so.

But what is the substance? What is the plan? This face or that one? My list, not his?

Beyond the names, what parties?

The red we know. The yellow-green. Who else is campaigning? The logos retreat.

One week remaining.

What of the rumors? Elections postponed? It seemed all in favor though no one would say.

Is a crisis coming?

God, spare us from violence. But spare us from doubt. A vote is a privilege that many don’t have.

The Arab world is arid.

Help us be faithful even if depressed. The barriers many: Cross-country, to drive.

Elite entrenchment.

But also infighting of everyone else. Media partisan. Confusing law. Regional meddling.

My ballot, to speak.

I cast it in hope that the message is heard. With enough of my comrades perhaps we can win.

Or voided, vote blank.

It too will say something, rejecting the whole. Fulfillment of duty, wash hands of results.

God, you know.

And God, you care. But towards what end? That this corrupt fall or to set back that sect?

You choose the king.

But so do I. Align my will. Dedicate me to the cause. Through me help bring the best of us.

And then, to rest.

Your favor does not come with prince, but faithfulness to prince of peace. Change itself

Can never change.

So while we work in vigilance, we ask you also change the heart. Bring repentance to our soul.

Love of neighbor. Also—them.

One week away, we ask your grace. Bring this nation toward the good; politicians, honest, pure.

But first, change me.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.