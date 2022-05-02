Lebanon Prayer: Campaign Clashes

God,

The vote is free. The people, too, or is there occupation?

Politics manipulates. Licit or illegal?

From north to south, and in Beirut, campaigning is disrupted.

But so are lives. The poster size offends the sinking lira.

Politicians show their plans—or at least their faces.

But some denied in neighborhoods where rivals show displeasure.

Provocation? Threatened quit. Rumors of postponement.

Who will win when many hate each color, list, and slogan?

Yet even those who herald change have failed to stay united.

They scratch and claw for every vote. One seat—or two—a triumph.

Division, God, is not of you. But nor is it unrighteous.

People differ, weigh their choice. And power is a blessing.

Used instead to silence voice, or raise a fear of ‘other,’

It weaponizes stewardship. It bludgeons trust and service.

Helpless, God, we but can pray? And vote in resignation?

Or will through prayer a miracle give mandate to my favored?

A miracle is needed, God.

But is it in elections?

Change the system. Change the heart.

Change the expectations.

But until then, let vote be free. The people, too, in conscience.

Their ballot cast by principle. On time, while safe and honest.

The king, you say, is in your hand—wicked, just, or tepid.

Guide voters, then, with virtue sure—conviction, courage, honor.

Many lack these marks of strength, the leading class deficient.

But all fall short of your demand to imitate our master.

Humble us, God.

Rebuild us right.

Let Lebanon freely prosper.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.