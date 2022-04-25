Lebanon Prayer: Death and Orthodox Easter

God,

I cannot say I know the cause, and many more are like me too.

But it does not look good.

Bankers reject the government plan.

Protestors rally where lawmakers meet.

But is business aligned with the people?

How to pray, except for good, when most of the small print escapes us?

And what of the pharmacist, killed in her store?

Or expat electors pulled in tug-of-war?

Better known yet is the poverty push

That dares some to risk life and limb to escape.

Some have drowned.

Some drown in blame.

Some—more than me—know the issues quite well.

Some are complicit in many a crime,

While some seek out facts keen to educate.

Give them ears, God. Too many are not listening.

We know why, and it is fair:

The hand has been nailed immobile.

So like your own, it sags inert,

Waiting for one to unpin it.

You rose from the dead by the power of God,

But came down from the cross with assistance.

Where now is Joseph, from Arimathea?

His humble act, far from the crowd—

But brave in approaching authority—

It set the stage for miracle,

Though he himself did little.

God, find these men, and amplify.

Bolster their spirits, in number.

And then, when few are watching, where only women linger:

Show yourself.

Birth new life.

Let Lebanon once again prosper.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.