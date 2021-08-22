Lebanon Prayer: Directional Fuel

God,

Not East nor West said Lebanon’s pact.

From whence then comes the fuel?

An Arab face, but not entire—

And thus linked far afield.

For years it all flowed through the Gulf

Until they ran afoul.

Corruption steals the best of aid,

And guns too much to bear.

So now the country has run dry,

No friends of which to turn.

After defaulting on the debt:

Compassion, pity—please.

But from the East the cry is heard:

Our fuel supplied with honor.

We’ll take your lira, send a ship.

Resist humiliation!

And then the West in turn replies:

We’ll help you through the system.

With Egypt, Jordan, lending hand,

The UN is your partner.

Immobilized and scrambling still,

Officials reach decision.

A compromise on subsidies:

Solution through September.

Not East nor West, at least for now.

The edifice is crumbling.

God, we ask your gracious help.

So many people suffering.

“Who will save us from this sin?”

Said St. Paul (paraphrasing).

“What a wretched man I am”—

Can we say of the nation?

He knew his freedom in God’s love,

And yet he kept on stumbling.

So much of Lebanon is good,

But chaos—ever-present.

A slave to East? A slave to West?

Between them torn asunder?

Or bound to “what it does not want”?

Sectarian entire.

Where then is the equivalent:

“Thanks be to God—salvation!”

“Deliverance through Jesus Christ,”

For Lebanon’s Constitution?

Can God redeem the national pact?

Or is it national idol?

A law—though good—brings only death.

Shows sin becoming sinful.

God, we don’t know where to turn.

Can your love rescue nations?

So many sects; can St. Paul speak

To Muslim as to Christian?

But all can pray with humble hearts,

For medicine, fuel, and water.

Unite them, God, their parties too,

Around a clear consensus.

So East, or West, or both, or none.

But free—no condemnation.

Your spirit-guide through every call

That issues from the nations.

Desiring only spirit-mind,

And from it, life and peace.

God, give to Lebanon fuel it needs,

But so much more essential:

Submission to your holy ways,

Then righteous, resurrection.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.