Lebanon Prayer: Subsidy Gone

God,

It took only a moment, with nary a warning,

Suddenly subsidized fuel was no more.

With officials aghast—“the move is illegal”—

Others asked why, with the ration card near.

The president called for emergency meetings.

The caretaker prime minister quickly said no.

His cabinet immobilized by constitution:

Only an authorized government can act.

Will you, God?

Then a second moment, again with no warning,

Suddenly a depot of fuel was no more.

Illegally stored at the time of the blast,

Twenty-plus perished with dozens more burned.

Officials in outcry demand resignation,

As others pledge inquiry, just like before.

One more disaster, shaking the people.

But who in the cabinet is authorized to act?

Are you, God?

But what to expect when we throw you our problems?

Are you pro or con subsidies? Where is your will

When it comes to distributing files in government?

If you bother with Lebanon, is it only to sigh?

But surely you care for the healing of bodies,

And yet AUB doctors may soon shut their doors.

Along with the hospitals throughout the country,

None can obtain the fuel needed to work.

How long, God?

Just when it feels like hitting rock bottom

Another event digs the hole deeper still.

How long can Lebanon continue in chaos?

How long your chastening, punishment, wrath?

Or is it the evil one, let loose to plunder?

Your hand of restraining has lifted, and thus

The result of endemic corruption is painful.

The wages for sinners is death, says your book.

What then, God?

In only a moment, without any warning,

Your Christ will appear and set everything right.

This is our hope—but is it our only?

Have we nothing more to expect in this life?

With or without the subsidies your love continues.

If no fuel or medicine, your grace still abounds.

Give us strength to pursue the ideals of your kingdom.

On the earth let us work so that your will is done.

If so, we rejoice that your good serves so many.

But now, we must mourn—and there seems no relief.

Comfort those who lost their loved ones.

Provide the means for all to live.

Hold accountable the government.

Convict our sins, revive our land.

God, may our nation look to you for mercy.

In only a moment, salvation can come.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.