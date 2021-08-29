Lebanon Prayer: Eight Per Day

God,

No progress still on cabinet.

Not smiling face, not bearded one.

No progress still on Beirut port.

The probe on hold, as leaders balk.

But who can attend to these files of note—

Essentials of governance, justice, for all—

While sitting in gas lines or home in the dark?

Or worse yet a victim of crime on the rise.

Gunshots at stations.

Fuel tankers seized.

Gangs mark their area.

Eight incidents a day.

God, how long can this go on?

October, if the subsidies lift?

But then the price just bankrupts more.

The middle class is pummeled whole.

Worse off are the very poor

Whose numbers only ever rise.

Where is the promised ration card?

Was nearly ready, weeks ago.

At least the dollar help will come,

Though that took months to make agree.

But who will get it, when, and how?

No cabinet, no justice. Why?

God, you know.

And God, you cry.

Is it a weeping with shoulders bent inward?

Collapsed in despair and unable to act?

What can you do when the men you appointed

Instead rob the vineyard and beat those you send?

Or is your response a loud outcry of anger?

Stirred to your core you will rise up and raze

Every last vestige of Lebanon. Death.

But one last ditch effort:

Send first your son.

Who will it be, God?

They killed the son—it brought salvation.

And then your wrath was rightly poured

Only on those who truly deserved it

While others found refuge confessing their sin.

But who among all Lebanon’s faithful children

Might come forward to lead something new, something true?

Perhaps to be beaten.

Perhaps to succeed.

But call them forth, God.

Save the vineyard.

Renew.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.