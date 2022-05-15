Lebanon Prayer: Elections, Justice, Judgment, Blessing

God,

Keep today safe. Make today just.

But justice is a hard word:

It means so many things to so many people.

Make it what it means to you.

But then, God, is it judgment?

If so, it starts with us.

Remove the planks from our eyes. Try me and know my inmost thoughts.

David preferred your wrath to the nations’. Job repented, mute.

Your discipline comes with purpose.

Your mercy mixed with tears.

May we shed them also.

And spare us the blood.

It is a dreadful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.

So we humble ourselves, instead.

We fall on our knees.

We trust your hands to shake us.

We trust your hands to heal.

No matter the meaning, we all want a change.

And so we pray the principles:

Put your candidates in office. Hold accountable the frauds.

Expose manipulation. The common interest, first.

Take these prayers, from all of us. Will my plea cancel his?

No, each prayer folded over, pressed together, overflows.

The measure we pray – measure it true.

To us and to Lebanon.

For elections, for life.

Your will to be done. Your kingdom to come.

My vote makes a difference.

Your justice, how odd.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.