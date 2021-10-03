Lebanon Prayer: Dawdle or Resolve?

God,

There is desperation. A man from fuel has died.

To siphon gas from tank to tank he erred and swallowed much.

But what if he just waited? This week the lines are gone.

The price too high for most to have, at least the petrol flows.

But this belies the problem. He lived from hand to mouth.

How can one wait and thus not eat while “process” takes its time?

Success depends on order. And order on a plan.

Perhaps it comes together, slowly, linking state to state.

From Jordan to Damascus: An expedited hope.

The electricity will come, and pipelines getting fixed.

An IMF team forming. Soon audit central bank.

Then experts backed by parties can perhaps bailout secure.

For time is of the essence. A year-plus gone to waste.

Was it all deliberate, casting doubt on all work now?

The port probe is suspended. And angry families fume.

A plan and process—incomplete—if justice brushed aside.

Transparency is needed. Accountability.

God, let the order forming now reflect the right and good.

Do they all just dawdle? Or is resolve sincere?

God, our prayers are with them—and above them, seeking more.

Empower them in service. Secure funds with reform.

The leader is essential, but the system sets the rules.

Replace them if found faulty. Repentance does the same.

It’s not the man, but character, that counts in your design.

But help it happen quickly. And deeply, to be real.

God, how Lebanon needs your help. Transform us. Save us. Heal.

Amen.

