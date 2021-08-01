Lebanon Prayer: Effective for Many

God,

You oblige us to pray for the king,

And those in authority—but what when so many?

We lift up the name of prime minister designate,

And of the president with whom he confers.

But God, we prayed also for the former candidate,

And the one before him, and the one before that.

Not to mention the speaker, and heads of the parties—

Does Lebanon suffer from too many cooks?

But worse is what comes from widespread accusation:

Lebanon suffers from too many crooks.

God, you know.

God, we pray anyway.

You can ensure that a cabinet forms.

But God, when it does, we have more names to pray for?

Eighteen, or twenty, perhaps twenty-four?

Each one a means for political patronage?

They should be a means for your blessing to flow.

So many are frustrated, God.

Why have our prayers not been answered already?

Going back decades, suffering war.

Can it be that the nation has not labored sufficiently?

With its hands, with its minds – and especially knees?

Must we weep? Must we fast? Put on sackcloth and ashes?

Or calmly acknowledge your good sovereign will?

God, the kings are many.

But they agreed—to mourn.

There is much more to do to honor the victims

Of the criminal blast almost one year ago.

But honor their marking of this anniversary,

While holding accountable all who bear guilt.

Lift the immunities.

Structure the sanctions.

Shield the people from all further hurt.

God, give Lebanon a government.

And prayers of the righteous—effective in power.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.