Lebanon Prayer: Water Worries

God,

No money, no medicine.

Less food on the shelves.

And now we are told that the water won’t flow?

Maybe the oil will come from Iraq.

If not, then the hospitals’ power is cut.

Delta is coming. Vaccine rates stay low.

And a thousand-plus doctors have traveled abroad.

Will there be hope in a new politician?

A prime minister maybe, with cabinet plan?

God, we have prayed that you raise up the leaders

Able and willing to serve Lebanon.

Is this the round that will soon prove decisive?

Or weeks and months further, with no one in charge?

Have we nothing to hope but the prayer of the prophet:

“Though all things are failing, I trust in my God.”

God, let us repeat it.

God, strengthen our faith.

God, rescue the country.

God, cleanse our wicked ways.

Until then, and if not, can you make it so?

Truly my heart can rejoice in the Lord?

Make my feet like the deer. Let me tread on the heights.

Let me pray for my people.

Let me plead for my land.

God, there is little we can do of substance.

Powerful interests and groups get their way.

Even so like the child with sling in his pocket,

Slay the Goliaths who immobilize us.

Our prayers are the stones, direct them to target.

We know not where to aim—only you know the heart.

Hear as I cry out while full of frustration:

This politician, or that, is the cause.

Maybe it’s true, and rule in your wisdom.

Where I have agency, strengthen my hand.

But give us respect for the sincere in difference.

Yes, they are sinners, but I am the worst.

Will such a prayer help restock the medicine?

Will our humility maintain water flow?

God, we are floundering.

God, we grow hopeless.

Somehow help my heart to press on, in faith.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.