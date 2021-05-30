Lebanon Prayer: 50-50

God,

What are the chances, on so many fronts?

Must Lebanon gamble, just to survive?

Half of its medicines are still stuck in port,

Awaiting the dollars that few can obtain.

But a new plan has promised depositor access:

Up to $50,000 can soon be withdrawn.

The caveats, many. The confidence, slim.

But hope on horizon? We need it, to live.

Slowly the country is starting to heal –

Near half herd immunity has now been achieved.

Infection rates dropping. Long lines for vaccines.

But many wait reticent. The trust level, low.

Lebanon does little to win them, God.

Can they trust—alone—in you?

It is not your design.

You are our refuge, when so few are helping.

You are our rock, when so few have hope.

But you bid us go forward and trust one another.

You bid us to love, to honor, to serve.

Trust not in princes, your wisdom has spoken.

But you ask us to pray that the prince does his job.

Many are trying, God. Bless them and strengthen.

What is their percentage? Only you know.

But you once promised Abraham you would spare Gomorrah,

If only ten righteous therein could be found.

Is this true of Beirut? Of Tripoli? Sidon?

What are the chances?

Do you count me, as one?

I, too, must repent, for the sake of my nation.

Hold not against us the sins we have wrought.

Yes, let loose the money. Keep pharmacies stocked.

Vaccinate many. But three things we need:

Justice.

Mercy.

Humility.

God, on your scale, am I 50-50?

God, in your love, I have no cause to doubt:

“I will never leave you, nor forsake you.”

Leave not my nation. May we trust in you.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.