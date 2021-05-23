The Syrian Vote

God,

The question is valid: Why are they here?

Tooting their horns and waving their flags.

If Assad you want, then go back to Syria.

Stop milking our welcome; your country is safe.

The question is valid, perhaps even fair.

But reactions conflict with your welcome of us.

God we are sinners, and yet received grace.

And still we keep sinning. We spit in your face.

In this world we are strangers, depend on your care.

So we can give freely, of what we receive.

Now it is less.

Am I also so?

But God, they have smuggled the best of our goods.

They eat up resources in our time of want.

Yet they fled their homeland. They left all, to live.

God, it is politics – make right the wrongs.

Give peace to Syria. Help them return home.

And of Lebanon’s policy: What to decide?

May it honor the nation, then, also the guest.

Repatriation: A respectful return.

Refugee care: Needs aid from abroad.

But Lebanese also are living impoverished.

As one member of government insulted the Gulf.

He lost his position. Did he set back the nation

In efforts to regain financial support?

And at home politicians aired blame in the parliament.

Give push to the leaders to come to accord.

Guide them as they vie for the rights of their sect,

To not lose the nation in privilege they dwell.

God, in all politics, protect the heart.

Let us show mercy. We need it ourselves.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.