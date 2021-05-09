Lebanon Prayer: Suicide Intervention

God,

The French foreign minister suggests intervention,

With Lebanon bent toward “group suicide.”

He offered the carrot, now threatens the stick.

France showered its love; now lambasts them all.

It is rather erratic – just like Lebanon.

Maritime talks are now off again, as the president balked at America’s stance.

Corruption probes widen their scope to respond to political pressures suffered at home.

Vegetable drug smugglers.

Money exchange.

Turkish power supply boats.

Bank asset freeze.

Is this evidence, God, of extensive self-harm?

Or convulsions as interests all turn on themselves?

A fight for position and warning to foes:

Don’t push this too far; I can injure you too.

God, you know.

But let all be true.

Let France’s ambition be only to help.

Each investigation, expose the corrupt.

Let every crusader be of pure heart.

Each maritime line, for Lebanon’s good.

God is it suicide? A nation no more?

Or the birth pangs of something, greater to come?

A cleansing of house or rearranging of chairs?

Exorcising the demons, or will others come?

Intervention is helpful, God.

Let it come from within.

Have every citizen cry out in prayer.

Uplift the nation and fill it with hope.

No carrots. No sticks.

No sanctions. No aid.

Just friends and good neighbors.

Justice and strength.

These come from you, God. But have us pursue it.

These come from within, God. But we give you the praise.

In advance.

In faith.

In prayer.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.