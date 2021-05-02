Lebanon Prayer: The Produce of Achan

God,

Bless the poor farmers who now see their crop

Sold in the market at half of its price.

Good for the public is Saudi’s decision

To ban produce imports that smuggled in drugs.

Surely the guilty are found at the border,

And secret facilities stuffing the fruit.

They go unpunished, at least for the moment –

A moment that many have watched their whole life.

Will the increase in suffering press politicians?

Along with the entry bans given by France?

What of the shame over waters polluted

Where dead fish lie rotten in piles on the shore?

At least the bananas can now be bought cheaply –

Is some silver lining worth insult and hurt?

God, you know.

God, you fume.

Your anger abounds at corruption in government.

You rage against nations who sanction the whole.

You seethe at the Achan who cheats for his interest,

And damns the whole country by chasing his greed.

So much beauty in Lebanon, treated as trifles.

So much freedom and liberty, sold for a song.

God, have mercy.

God, preserve.

Root out the wretched who laugh in their luxury,

Safe in a system where none can be judged.

Reform the many who latch on and profit.

Though less responsible, they still go along.

God, who is left?

God, call them forth.

Equip them. Empower them. Promote them. Protect them.

May the wrath upon Achan not come to pass.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.