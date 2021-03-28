Lebanon Prayer: Oxygen

God,

Syria sent oxygen – Syria.

Syria in civil war. Syria in disarray.

Syria helped Lebanon.

Bless them for it.

But some say Damascus is behind many ills.

Smuggling in medicine, dollars, and flour.

Sending back refugees while Cesar Act smothers;

The least they can give is a few tanks of air.

Syria also needs prayer, God.

Raise up intercessors.

But so do the COVID sick struggling to breathe.

Their numbers keep rising, striking down Easter.

As restaurants open, the churches are squeezed.

Permission is needed to enter for worship

With gatherings nixed and a lockdown imposed.

It is reasonable, God.

But where are the vaccines?

Amid stuttered rollout, private sector takes over.

Many say Lebanon runs better through them.

But who can afford even 38 dollars?

As politicians distribute in areas of support.

The political class that cannot form a government

Finds it way with the patronage voters demand.

Bless them, God.

They take care of their own.

But give Lebanon better.

Take care of the whole.

For now, far too many are flooding the hospitals.

Preventative care is neglected when poor.

Meanwhile ambassadors shuttle through nations.

Are deals being cooked, and at whose expense?

So what can be done, God?

Where is the hope?

Or is Lebanon destined to just trudge along?

It could be worse.

It could be Syria.

But even they find ways to give.

God, let not generosity be lost in Lebanon.

Even in poverty grant fullness of heart.

Destroy not its character, neither the nation.

Rebuild the foundations upon what is good.

Lebanon is good, God.

Help the people remember.

But may they turn to you—for justice, righteousness, and forgiveness.

This is true oxygen, sustaining the soul.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon.

