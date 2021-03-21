Lebanon Prayer: Deep Desperation

God,

What happens if the threats hold true?

Pharmacies strike and food markets close.

Gas stations ration and subsidies shrink.

Was it just a bubble?

The lira draws back after plummeting further.

What made 10,000 so soon prompt 15?

“Manipulation,” some say. “Fear,” said the others.

But no one can claim any semblance of health.

The banks will make efforts to rein in the dollar.

Exchange houses given more leeway to work.

After new rounds of rancor, the leaders give signals:

Maybe on Monday a government forms?

Meetings with Russia. Egypt-Turkey come closer.

Will a semblance of peace settle Lebanon too?

From deep desperation a new hope emerges?

Could this be the reason the lira has gained?

God, may it be.

But what if on Monday the impasse continues?

Already the signals are starting to chill.

Politicians are needed, said the Shiite militia.

The world refuses, hinted Sunni PM.

Head of state keeps his office, said the top Christians.

So back where we started, the people may groan.

What will happen to the lira?

What will happen to the food?

Medicine. Gasoline. Banking reserves?

A loan for electricity – the power stays on.

But for how long, God?

Where is our hope?

In all the above Lebanon has experience.

And also in faith; you have tried them before.

In Hussein, and in Charbel – their icons inspire.

In Mary so many of all sects converge.

It is good, God.

But you are greater.

People find their peace in you.

This is a truth Lebanon must remember.

But it is also a truth they have known before.

In war and in famine. Amid slaughters and strife.

But can you fix what is broken?

Can you make right the wrong?

Here, God, there is little experience.

Here many conclude you are no help at all.

So plans by the thousands are offered by think tanks.

Civil society offers so much.

But still nothing changes while brain drain continues.

The nation is emptied of brightest and best.

How do Lebanese live like this, God?

Bang your head against a wall. Or: eat, drink, and be merry. What else can be done?

But now the head is bloodied. Merriment, no more.

God, come and rescue.

God, fill the void.

In our spirits.

In our systems.

In the hopelessness surrounding.

Be our help.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.