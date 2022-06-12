Lebanon Prayer: Maritime Power, Made Perfect

God,

We pray for resolution.

Mixed up in politics, here and afield,

Lies a field beneath the sea.

It is yours.

We claim it as ours. They claim it as theirs.

As lines are drawn in subterranean sand.

Then shift. And move. Ignored. And filed—

Or not.

Negotiating is not easy.

And then there are three presidents, each with a share of a weakening state,

Taking on the behemoth.

But there is a fourth, God. Very well armed.

A factor in the equation.

We pray for resolution.

But not just finality – justice, and fair.

Preserve us our rights. But what are they?

Who says this angle? No, two degrees more. Stretch the line out for a thousand.

Bend it here for this field, then split it at that.

Can we speak of the moral in mathematics?

Power.

If your word is true, we are mighty.

Because we are weak. And in that, our strength.

Unpredictable. Wild. Unyielding.

We are masters in exploiting system.

There are few rules in power.

But there are morals.

They don’t keep them—but do we?

For your word to be true we must meet it.

Our weakness is strength, but is it of you?

Is it just? Is it fair? Is it righteous?

Is it humble?

We pray for resolution.

Not one that seeks a mealy peace—

Trades principle for interest.

We need the gas. So does the world.

In double want find outcome.

God, we desire real strength.

Unity. Consensus.

But to find them we must each bend low—

A power, made perfect, in weakness.

Bless it, God. We need the gas.

We need a resolution.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.