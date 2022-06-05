Lebanon Prayer: White Heart Leaders

God,

Mandate renewed. White votes aplenty.

Give him the white heart proclaiming.

And with him a deputy, narrowly won.

The same total elected odd partners.

Deal or no deal? God, only you know.

The voting is maintained clandestine.

Opposite camps, but yet status quo—

The devil you know bests the stranger.

Opinion of many: Devils them all.

Has anything changed since the polling?

A tighter result but no serious threat,

Unless in the laws—coalitions.

Prime minister soon. President maybe.

Will any foundations be shaken?

Industrious spirit, accountable charge.

Renewal within, from the margins.

We pray, God, for more. Renewal at the top.

A white heart to lead every leader.

Transform the whole, the new blood and old.

The nation to follow—then prosper.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.