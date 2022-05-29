Lebanon Prayer: Shades of Stability

God,

Will stability help? Or stability drain? Does it depend on which kind?

The speaker of parliament wants four more years,

After thirty. His leadership known.

Could he be like the lira, stable two decades plus? Before its vociferous fall.

Up. Down. Intervening. Dollars disappear,

Like value. My bank account same.

And also, my wallet—as all prices rise. Inflation: It eats more than me.

Reviving a council to keep cost control,

Will president unleash the black?

His allies: Strong for sixteen years. Their weapons: Held for forty.

Postpone this discussion for only two more,

They say. For the nation needs rescue.

Your love, God, is stable. But so is our sin. Our lives between boring, chaotic.

Transformation. Disruption. Or comfort and peace?

My answer? Desire? Confusion.

And Lebanon, God, is a riddle alike. We need an uprising, but also

A school year consistent. A pharmacy stocked.

If torn down, will build up be certain?

Sometimes, holy God, you search out the lost. Sometimes: Silent and hidden.

I alternate aching with indifferent cold,

Wanting. Contented. Unstable.

Fix us afresh, God. My nation entire. We beg of you: Guide in this crisis.

We have new politicians along with the old.

We have me. Pitiful. Yet, your image.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

