Lebanon Prayer: Easter Silos

God,

“Tear down these silos, and in three days I will build them up again.”

Some cheered. Some mourned.

Most went about their day.

The world moves on, and so must life.

That which is dead just crumbles.

“Keep it alive!” “Prop it up!” “We must preserve the memory!”

“At least, till justice comes.”

But where is justice, God?

Memory exchanged for glitz, throughout the civil war city.

Bullet holes here, a statue there.

Seventeen thousand still missing.

With erasure comes grievance, and grievance comes grudge.

The world moves on, and so must life.

But it does not.

Wounds run deep. Statues nurture.

The choice: Ignore, or sect.

There is nobility in both, God. But little of you.

In the silos you suffered.

Grain spoiled, poured out – for none.

The bread of life was wasted.

And now the poor go hungry.

Yet for some there is cake. Cookies abound.

Cast lots: Who has your favor?

One day they will be built again.

The world moves on, and so must life.

But will you be in it?

The new port? The next Beirut? Lebanon—if it continues?

Three days, God. We are waiting.

Millennia. We are waiting.

Come. You do not come.

But yes, you have. To me.

A day is as a thousand years, for world unperceiving.

My day is rich like a million.

My memory of sin is purged. The scars remain, but healed.

The silos—full—inside my heart.

Bread: Broken, eaten, grateful.

It is enough, God.

But it is not enough.

Too few have bread. Too few have life.

And silos: Ruined, standing.

Until they fall, or are brought down.

Erased. And justice with them.

We wait, God.

We work as we can.

Your life in us, for others.

Bless this nation. Raise afresh.

Three days.

The dawn emerges.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.