Lebanon Prayer: Coming Loan, Returning Friend

God,

We thank you for agreement, though many say its false.

And naught but shame can come upon the architects of loss.

It is not wise to borrow. Worse: Surrender on a debt.

Rely on outside help to fix a problem of one’s own.

The terms of reference, strident. Reforms, we surely need.

But will these straighten Lebanon for finance or the poor?

At least there is consensus, for now, on what to do.

Conditional on follow-up; will implementing fail?

And what then of elections? Will mandate carry through?

And how long will it take until a government is formed?

Could help—now—come from elsewhere? A bailout before loan?

Will friends—again—from Saudi prove their friendship at the bank?

At least they have returned, God. An empty embassy

Is more than just a symbol of relations gone awry.

But this week things are better, and all across the board.

A glimpse of hope, ephemeral? Or first look at the roots?

Distrust appears endemic. Manipulation, fierce.

The sins of men run deep within the soil of ancient land.

God grant them all discernment, and courage to address

Corruption and entitlement distributed by sect.

Some must fall entire. Others to redeem.

Promote the honest faithful; may their influence expand.

No more ad hoc solutions, as each blame someone else.

Let justice paint with broadest brush. But mercy, beautify.

The landscape is angelic. Your praise, each day, it sings.

Draw people to the chorus from cacophony of angst.

From president to doorman, from cleric to the cook,

All are equal in your sight and each with vital role.

Perhaps a loan is coming. Renewed support from Gulf.

Be warned: No trust in princes. Wealth: Moth and rust destroy.

You, oh God, are holy. Yet you love us. You forgive.

Reveal it now in Lebanon. Humbled, prayerful—heal.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.