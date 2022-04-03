Lebanon Prayer: Capital Committee

God,

More than three years later, there is an almost-law.

Cabinet to parliament, likely to approve?

The IMF is visiting, they need to see it real.

But is there full agreement on the bailout to come?

Election cries uniting: Depositors protect.

Confront corrupt officials, root out in every sect.

But which ones? Few will specify.

Vote here: Our resolved list.

A law is surely needed, with money trapped in banks,

Exchange rate fluctuations, and the lira in collapse.

The answer: A committee, with power to decide.

Composed of adept figures chosen later. But by whom?

God, is this a solution? The first step in a plan?

Or simple obfuscation and delay until no end?

Or worse—is that the plan?

And of some, or of all?

Are they united, though separate in list?

Some say.

Three years ago, the people, in thousands, with their feet,

Descended on the central squares with a resounding ‘yes’.

Those days have passed: Corona. Depression. Winter rain.

All of these conspired and deflated common cause.

There are lists independent. A vote to throw away?

Or embers of intensity that could—and must—revive?

God, you know.

Sift wheat from chaff.

Give light to eyes.

Discernment, come.

Give people back their money. But so much more beside.

Free them from enslavement to consumeristic trends.

The lust of eyes, seductive. The pride of life, a snare.

Blessed are the poor trumps all, when poor is all we have.

Blessed are the poor, in spirit: Help this to remain.

Let sect embody service. Politics—ideas.

God, bless all of Lebanon.

Free it for your cause.

Make of her a beacon.

A message. Beauty. Love.

Amen.

