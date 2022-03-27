Lebanon Prayer: The Purpose of Law

God,

The law is a warning. It keeps men in line.

The law is a weapon. Used against foes.

The law is a lever. Raising the stakes.

The law is a construct. Made into game.

Whatever it is, it should be for all.

But lawyers interpret, and judges decide.

Sometimes.

Almost two years and the blast in Beirut

Still awaits verdict. Instead: ‘Please recuse.’

But similar effort to fend off a charge

Allegedly failed when judge dodged the case.

So the party that painted red slogans round town

Now has its top figure to answer in court.

People died in Tayyouneh, God.

But both sides had guns.

And for white collar conduct, the net closes in.

The central bank brother—corrupt—like his kin.

So say accusers. Six others as well.

The pressure is building, will all take the fall?

Life savings are gone, God.

But guilt only here?

Your law is perfect. Refreshing the soul.

Sin? Utterly sinful. Our tutor? The law.

The patriarch is livid at how it’s applied.

Others shout: Hypocrite—like all, taking sides.

God, you know.

God, soon judge.

Your law is righteous. Us? Anything but.

Yet your grace is present for those who appeal.

Depravity—confess it.

Humility—present.

Our industry, irrelevant.

Our good works, filthy rags.

God have mercy on me.

On we.

In Lebanon, in public, reveal each darkened deal.

In Lebanese, in private, convict each precious soul.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.