Lebanon Prayer: Iron and Word

God,

Hats in the ring; elections or not.

With everyone waiting, maneuver and move.

Yes megacenters, now no. Maybe still?

This one will run, not that one. But yet

Does it matter? Two months ‘til we know.

Or more if postponement—decision made here?

Or waiting the pending in Iran and Rus?

Acquitted, now guilty. So said the judge.

The son of the victim can only lash out

At militia that shields the accused from the court.

While some ready ammo to root out corrupt,

Each legal case levied, this banker or that.

God, what to do with all the above?

Compared to Ukraniya, all petty and trite.

But people are suffering here in our land,

Let alone the same dying and missiles that fail

To elicit the outrage, outpouring of heart

That the region has needed for decades on end.

God, each life is precious. Of course, we care more

For the life that is near us and impacts direct,

For the one who is like me, aligns with my world.

Forgive our dismissal, our hearts are not pure.

But also our impasse—resigned and inert.

True: Lebanon bound by the powers that be.

False: Lebanon stuck; no agency left.

God, help us to work toward your will where we can.

Is that what is happening with all the above?

Or within the mire each seeks for his own?

Reveal to us, God, all the honest and good.

Lift up their cause and cause others to fail.

Silence the weapons of iron and word.

Make plowshares and poems—

And Lebanon thrive.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.