Lebanon Prayer: Region and Resource

God,

Proposal, proposal. Impossible, moot.

Each on the surface is Lebanese gain.

Under the table? God, only you know.

But Lebanon’s history justifies doubt.

No gas and no money, why must votes be cast

In the village of origin far from the home?

‘Megacenters’ the answer. No time, the reply.

Too costly, illegal. Though idea—long before.

Cabinet still will study it through,

But clock keeps on ticking; reserves dwindle down.

One type holds steady—the gas in the sea.

It sits and it waits for agreement to form,

Disputed by foe who already has much.

Another arrangement is carried by hand,

Also, to be studied—this time not by all.

The Shiite component not comfortable with

The idea recognizing the Zionist state

Will leave Sunnis and Christians to handle the file.

Will it smooth the discussions, or sink at the end?

But gas would be helpful with state supply small.

God, it is good to ease the vote.

It is wise to engage foes.

It is right to caution take.

It is fair to bargain hard.

But God, if deception and fraud are at work

Then protect the people from perfidy. Pour

Out your judgement, expose every sin.

Turn over the tables and right every wrong.

At home or abroad, God.

In them,

And in me.

This is harder to pray—but enables the prayer.

The prayer of the righteous accomplishes much.

May it be of proposals that all sides are just.

Bring them to consensus, a plan to respect.

If not, God, then mercy.

Rebuke, but give grace.

I too am guilty.

And the country we love.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.