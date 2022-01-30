Lebanon Prayer: Sunni Vacuum

God,

It is consistent.

He read the tea leaves, stayed away.

Like in October—walked away.

On the margins, he came back. But never found himself in charge.

How to lead a sect, if so?

God, bless him in this time of void.

Bless his community. What to do next?

Who will get the vacant votes?

Will they go to the Shiites—strengthen Iran?

Or civil society, however dispersed?

Might it stay in the family, his brother to rise?

Or boycott entire, invalidate all?

Some say: Extremism.

God, others are hoping the others will fall.

Shiite, Druze, Christian, each in their turn.

Wipe clean the deck. Build anew with the youth.

But maybe it’s simple? His money ran dry,

And without a patron, no campaign to run.

So in comes Kuwait with an offer to all.

Disarm the militia, come back to good terms.

Other proposals are easy enough. But this one impossible, per the UN.

What home have the Sunnis?

A new era dawns.

(Or not. Some say this is simply more of the same.)

God, it is hard to pray for a sect.

Move them together? Break clientele bonds?

Do you wish them a leader—righteous and just?

Or personal agency—each his own way?

Speak to their hearts, God. Move in their midst.

Help each to be mindful that your will be done.

Prosper, yes. Empower true.

But only you can fill the vacuum that resides in human soul.

Let no pale impression stand.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.