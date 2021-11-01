Lebanon Prayer: MBC and Vegetables

God,

It isn’t fair. It may be just. But why must people suffer?

Just words against a foreign war. Now farmers lose their exports.

The game show host turned minister turned on his former patron.

Now his employer up and leaves. Investment ends, employment.

God, you put him in his place. Will resignation please you?

Or does he matter not at all? A piece to play and discard.

Sure, Saudi has interests to guard. Iran, and its militia

Grow stronger outside bounds of state. And now within, official?

Prime minister and president plead: We want our good relations.

But do they mean another loan? The nation is in crisis.

What do you make of all these games? Are they worth the praying?

Are the rules of man or God? They are presiding system.

So can we cheat if meaning good? Can one file press another?

Can justice at the port be tied to justice in Tayyouneh?

Do prayers have influence in how you guide and shape our leaders?

Can widows’ mites or widows’ tears—through you—determine policy?

God, bless the ones who wash their hands, who focus efforts elsewhere.

They help the poor, they preach the word, they love and serve their neighbor.

But some you put in government. Perhaps from greed, ascending.

Every word we speak, you judge. Each word they speak seems double.

Bless the man who sparked this row. Bless the men around him.

Somehow your will in outsized share comes from their flawed decisions.

So God, we turn our prayers toward them: Turn their hearts toward goodness.

For the sake of Lebanon: Give courage, peace, and justice.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.