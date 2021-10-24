Lebanon Prayer: 100k vs 0

God,

“Ten thousand fall at your right hand,” but what of ten-fold increase?

At first fell only seven.

But only some deployed that day. The battle-tested, ready.

So said the sayyid calling out the Christians killing Shiites—

Who say of themselves ‘forces.’

“But no, you raided our side first. The people self-defended.”

“You think we threaten civil war? Our fighters number zero.”

(They once had strong militia.)

But many doubt if this is true. Still, confrontation? Never.

But could it be? The Christians fight. They hold their presence sacred.

All elsewhere, subjugated.

“Sit still—polite,” the sayyid said. Will he with arms compel it?

For now the judge keeps up his probe. Demanded now: Recusal.

“Step down, for peace of nation.”

But none will answer anyway. He works while kept from working.

God, where does your wisdom lie? The principles in tension.

Self-defense. Love enemy.

Put burning coals upon his head? Or smash his teeth entire?

But what if the critique is true? Investigation biased.

How best combat a witch hunt?

Securing justice comes from strength. The state, all say, is feeble.

God, secure the peacemakers. God, the law make righteous—

With government enforcement.

God, remove the all-corrupt. God, reform the semi-.

God, our trust must be in you. We all, depressed, surrender.

To you, and not the darkness.

We raise our hands but no white flag. Unable—help us worship.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.