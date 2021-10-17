Lebanon Prayer: Tayyouneh

God,

Have mercy on the dead—and mercy more for living.

The dead have faced their lot in life and now must face their judgment.

What awaits them? Your books say. In faith we trust your goodness.

But here in life we stand confused. We long, instead, for justice.

A cloud is hovering o’er our land; some add misinformation.

Accusations left and right. In faith, we trust our leaders.

And who can blame us? Who can bring the evidence untainted?

So much is left to fester, spoil. Questions asked, unanswered.

Why bring weapons to the street, intending only protest?

Why the summoned from one side, when years the nitrate idled?

Why reversal from the head of victims’ families’ spokesman?

Why the snipers—if there were—to escalate the tension?

But God the questions do not end. They go back years and decades.

Assassinations left and right. No faith, no trust, no closure.

Why must Lebanon suffer so? A land of brains and beauty.

Iran. Or Syria. America. France. Or entity of Zion.

Or maybe faults are all within. Corruption. Lies. Sect-centric.

Have we failed Beatitudes? Mercy. Meek. Peacemaking.

Let us be the pure in heart. They, you say, will see you.

And if we see you right and true, will we see Lebanon also?

Dispel this cloud and right the wrongs. Remove the scourge that plagues us.

It may be him. Or him. Or him. It is the sin within us.

But prune this cedar, cut the branch that rots and is not fruitful.

Your fire awaits—but not the root. Burn not the tree entire.

God, your mercy for the dead. Most act in faith, for principle.

But God, your mercy on us all. In sackcloth, and in ashes.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.