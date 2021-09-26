Lebanon Prayer: Lukewarm Lull

God,

Within the lull, bless Lebanon.

Waiting for subsequent steps.

Will new leadership deliver?

What crisis will come next?

France promised to stand with the nation.

The prime minister promised reforms.

Officials have threatened the port probe.

New nitrates have threatened the peace.

Skilled resources are leaving.

While donated fuel arrives.

Is the expat disenfranchised,

With vote rescheduled March?

Only you, God, see clearly the future.

Only you, God, know what must take place.

Join somehow your mercy and justice.

Uproot, plant again, harvest well.

Stability you do not promise.

The lukewarm you threaten to spit.

Make cold in godly mourning.

Make hot for hungered good.

Our incomes destroyed by the world’s worst inflation.

Our dignity crushed as we wait for our gas.

God, solve these problems of finance and transport.

Expose every criminal who manipulates well.

Keep us secure in your favor.

Humiliate not your beloved.

But humble us truly. Our nation

Might then rise again. May it be.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.