Lebanon Prayer: Whither Authority

God,

He had to say something, he’s the person in charge.

He thus shrugged his shoulders and said that he’s sad.

The fuel violates sovereignty, it came from Iran.

But no sanctions please as we didn’t arrange.

Could he have done something? At the border refuse?

But then suffer the optics with cars in long lines?

Adding three days of gasoline, it claims to break siege.

At least it is something as few else will help.

He then raised the prices; the subsidy shrinks.

But did he even do it or someone somewhere?

A policy statement, the details vague.

Tough issues shelved until when? We don’t know.

An IMF loan bid. Two power plants or three?

A year of reforms, the strong president vows.

The central bank audit, it then will extend

To all other ministries—corruption rots.

The country moves forward, the steps taken are good.

But all the same measures discussed long ago.

While subpoenaed ministers failed to arrive

At their court summoned hearings. Illegal, they say.

God, thank you for government—a responsible start.

Now give them the courage to govern in fact.

Take decisions unpopular—if they are right.

And find the consensus to drive through reforms.

Some say they’re all criminals, and maybe some are.

God, we want justice to jolt Lebanon.

But with none of us angels, we all must repent.

Let me list my own among sins of this land.

We have to pray something, what else can we do?

We’re tired and we’re anguished. But you’ve put us in charge.

You’ve given authority, it came from your son.

Now help us to use it—the heavens arrange.

We fight against darkness, in the spiritual realm.

We rebuke the spirits of greed, fraud, and lies.

They surround our leaders, who thus need our prayers.

God, heal our country, drive us to our knees.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.