Lebanon Prayer: Govern with Tears

God,

The prayer is simple: Help the government to work.

Whatever broke the impasse now decisions can be made.

So many still are skeptical.

The problems still so large.

But hope must come from somewhere while the people wait and see.

God, we ask their blessing: Discernment, wisdom, strength.

Some are hailed as capable though party links are clear.

No politics in cabinet,

Said its head. With tears

He pledged his utmost effort for the mothers, children, poor.

God, use well his millions. And too the widow’s mite.

Talents spent on your behalf can reap a hundredfold.

Many have been hoarding.

But many more have shared.

Now bless these hidden helpers who keep Lebanon afloat.

God, we seek your rescue. And justice to protect

The least of these from most of them whose welfare they devoured.

True, not all are guilty.

But each one blames the rest.

Accountability must reign if Lebanon is to heal.

God, bring down the prideful. The humble, elevate.

May this long-awaited government pursue your holy will.

Reforms must be forthcoming.

Each sect must serve the whole.

You have formed this cabinet; to fix things, or to judge?

God, we give them to you. Our hope, for you reserved.

Forgive their sins and cleanse their hearts so that their plans succeed.

My conscience, too, is guilty.

I share my nation’s faults.

Lift us up out of this pit—redeem me, them, and all.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.