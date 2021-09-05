Lebanon Prayer: Syria Intertwined

God,

Prayers are said for gasoline, as people wait in line.

Naught to do but ask your help in hope it will remain.

And prayers are said for Shiite sheikh, as people mourn his death.

Tributes came from every sect, remembering his cause.

But do these prayers all miss the mark? Do they reveal a focus on

The nation as deciding force? On Lebanon, strong and sovereign?

God, we pray that this might be, for agency and power.

Yet Syria—torn by civil war—is still the land of reckoning.

The novel solution proposed by the States would power Beirut via Cairo-Amman.

But to work it needs sign-off, Damascus to say: Yes and you’re welcome, we’re back in the fold.

And even Resistance will flow from the north, as oil imported from Tehran docks there.

Avoiding the sanctions it’s loaded on trucks, to then cross the border—a smuggling in reverse?

God, why must work-around characterize our land?

God, can we not solve our problems ourselves?

Ever so clever, dodge this way and that—as names and portfolios circle and fall.

Ever the posture in cabinet formation: To squeeze a concession while all around burns.

God, forgive us.

God, rebuke.

God, empower us.

God, inspire.

What can we pray we have not asked already? God, we are tired. We are weary, depressed.

We need you to lift up our spirits and heal us. We need a reminder your justice will come.

Until then give us patience in every gas station. May prayers be exchanged, not gunfire or fists.

And honor the efforts of every true cleric, aiming to serve you through country and sect.

God, maybe Syria intertwines with our nation.

Let these prayers—centered here—bless us both, and beyond.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.