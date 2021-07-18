Lebanon Prayer: Starting Over, Again

God,

Nine months of effort, and near the beginning

Everyone feared they would not find accord.

A lineup submitted, rejected, then insults,

Followed by go-betweens trying to help.

The cycle repeated with president steadfast,

As prime minister-designate traveled abroad.

Meanwhile we all waited for some resolution

To regional issues and nuclear deals.

Maybe its coming, and with it a bailout—

That others call caving to Western demands.

Or else full submission: Iranian interests.

But as we’re kept waiting things only grow worse.

Why, God?

Surely there are reasons. Maybe some make sense.

But back where we started all feels like a void.

Curse them?

Hail some?

Is there a side in omniscience you laud?

You want to bless us, and shower with favor

Those who are humble and righteous in deed.

But what of the suffering? Is it a trial?

Merely the birth pangs of good, soon to come?

Or is it your chastening? Or worse, even wrath?

Is it ours, or the fault of our leaders who sin?

God, you know.

Please show us the truth.

But rebuke the pride of each one who is certain.

Give introspection to every hard heart.

I ask for my leaders, and those still emerging.

I ask for myself, for I know not your will.

Bind our broken spirits, God.

Heal our broken land.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.