Lebanon Prayer: Days Away

God,

Who needs to hear the message, and is it even true?

The appeal was a warning: Do not risk our collapse.

So said the prime minister asking for aid.

The social explosion is just ‘days away.’

Do not hold us hostage to hopes for reform.

Our people are hungry—so why won’t you help?

We have already, they replied, and standing ready still.

They also scoffed, and rolled their eyes.

Your own house is disordered.

Meanwhile in Lebanon the pharmacies strike.

Medicine cannot be found on the shelves.

But a warehouse in Tripoli revealed hidden stocks,

When the protesters stormed and then filmed its supply.

The lifting of subsidies – unknown days away.

How many are hoarding, just to cash in?

But days away also is the resignation

Of the prime minister designate unable to form

A government able to come to consensus.

Eleven months later—back at square one?

This is the message, God, is it even true?

Where is their fear of a social collapse?

If an explosion of anger is pending

Is it only for leverage they hope it to use?

And of the explosion that already happened,

Delays have been placed in front of the court.

Shielded from probe is the intelligence figure,

While parliament debates an immunity lift.

Justice pending—days away.

How many, God?

Also the doubters made fun of Peter,

Wondering when the Messiah would return.

But a thousand years is as a day.

And like a thief, he surely comes.

God this is little to help suffering people,

But should fill politicians with your holy fear.

And then like the widow persistent in nagging—

Let those seeking justice shout loud at God’s door.

They do so at parliament.

God, though, will act.

When?

How?

We wonder. We wait. We doubt. We might quit.

But God, give us faith you will not let us go.

Convict us first of contributing sin.

Convict them next, before the law.

God, who is ‘them’?

God, you know—and so do they.

Show them now so they might change.

Show us next, if change they won’t.

This is your message; we trust it is true.

Who needs to hear it?

Lebanon, all.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

