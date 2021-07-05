Lebanon Prayer: Papal Reflections

God,

The pope asked Lebanon to pray. But also, to reflect.

To ask forgiveness for mistakes, for selfishness, disunity.

Behind closed doors the leaders spoke—the sects, but not the parties.

They shared their fears, frustrations, pain.

But will it make a difference?

God, the early signs are good—no one wants the spirit quenched.

A good will gesture from the Turks: Despite no pay the barges run.

And parliament has cast its vote: Cash assistance for the poor.

The president and cabinet add: The subsidy on meds will stay.

Investigations of the blast: Renewal of summons for elite.

But this time they agree to come: Renewal of hope for justice lost.

No peace without it, said the pope, as others preach through violent means.

A city riots, a bank is stormed—and sanctions readied by the West.

Against all powers the pope proclaimed: The interference now must stop.

And then he left the file domestic—no global conference called to help.

God, why did the pope not call politicians?

They implement all ethereal hope.

Would they agree if he stooped in humility,

Washing the feet of those he rebuked?

God, you know.

Help us reflect on religion in politics.

Help us in balance of nation and sect.

Lebanon’s clerics all came together.

Help us as people to all do the same.

To pray and seek wisdom.

To listen and think.

To act in consensus.

To labor for peace.

God, would you hear the plea of Pope Francis:

Answer the Lebanese cry of distress.

Amen.

