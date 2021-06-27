Lebanon Prayer: Care for Oil

God,

Our oil supply must come from somewhere.

East or West, or from within.

Some say fuel will surely double

If corruption lifts its hand.

Instead the subsidies are lifted

The rate to pay has doubled—plus.

A slight supply increase to market,

Yet prices surge; who can afford?

Decisions made by the caretaker

Show again that so few care

To push beyond impasse of party

And form a government, to work.

Or could it be they all care deeply?

At zero-sum, no one gives in.

But show us, God, what are the issues?

A blocking third? Tripartite rule?

What must be so strong avoided

To force the people suffering more?

Do they care but for themselves?

Do they fight but for their own?

Bless them, God. And steer them rightly.

But we cast our cares on you.

The oil we need is that for healing.

With prayer, it makes the sick one well.

Can it also restore Lebanon?

God, we hope.

We trust.

We care.

We lay our hands upon the nation—faith is failing, still we try.

We put our hands upon the plowshare.

We get to work at what we can.

We clasp our hands with fellow citizens.

We will not part ‘til all are whole.

Alas, oh God, our hands are empty.

Bless our nation, even so.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.