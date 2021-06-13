Lebanon Prayer: Comfort, Comfort

God,

“Comfort, comfort,” wrote Isaiah.

The time of hardship has now passed.

Gentle words to heal a people.

A highway straightened for their God.

God, these words are needed now.

The suffering is not complete.

In the past you punished double recompense for all their sins.

How much more is due for Lebanon?

For civil war, corruption, blast?

Is a call to repentance just more added burden?

Or the only way forward to peace and relief?

Comfort.

For want of it the people flail – strikes and protests, cries for help.

Lawyers. Doctors. Pharmacists. Army.

Even the gauntlet of sanction-barred oil.

“Surely the nations are a drop in the bucket.”

“Lebanon insufficient for your altar fire.”

God is this your vision for our ancient nation?

Kindling and ashes; a place to be burned?

God, “you bring the rulers to nothing.”

Is that what has happened to Lebanon, too?

So many grow tired as they fight and bicker.

God, may it be that they strive for the good.

But certainly no one has come up with answers.

A government absent for more than ten months.

Comfort.

It must be true. It must be somewhere.

It is not here. It is not real.

Many say so.

But no, we cannot let that be the conclusion.

“Hope in the Lord, and renew your strength.”

Maybe this is the secret of doctors and lawyers,

Finding resolve amid hopeless despair.

God, they are trying. God, they keep striving.

Will you honor their efforts? Make everything right?

God, when you come, you come with your power.

But yet like a shepherd, tending the flock.

Do I want comfort? Would I rather anger?

Both are made perfect in your promised help.

When, God?

What now?

Where is that highway made straight for the king?

We cannot run, we grow too weary.

We barely walk, we grow too faint.

“Comfort, comfort.”

“Your sin has been paid for.”

Help Lebanon know this.

Help Lebanon heal.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.