Lebanon Prayer: Whiplash

God,

I drive down the road—to the left and the right

Are lines of the frustrated waiting for gas.

I know, for I was in it.

I sit in my house, and I wait for the beep—

Electricity switches too often to count.

A constant reminder the state can’t supply

The power that is needed to turn on the lights.

And now I am told alternate generators

Will now also ration four hours each day.

I groan, for I am helpless.

But what of my money still trapped in the bank?

The news gives me whiplash on top of despair.

The court order killed the release of deposits

At 3900, already unfair.

Must I go quickly and take what is offered

Before 1500 is all I can get?

But then steps in the president and central bank governor

To restore the rate that I previously cursed.

And the next day a promise of $400 dollars—

To withdraw every month, and double if black.

What do I care of the court’s independence?

I need back my money; the court’s on its own.

I sigh, for I remember.

Sixteen years ago: My prime minister killed

When a bomb blew a hole through downtown Beirut.

And in subsequent months other figures were added.

The list of the victims grew ever too long.

Of course, I am waiting for justice forthcoming

In the blast that has leveled near half of Beirut.

But the UN tribunal assigned all the old cases

Has run out of money: The bankrupted state cannot pay its bills.

I read, but get no comfort:

150 years.

Among the three worst collapses.

Lebanon falls.

Our economy gone.

God, where are you?

God, do you care?

I pray, but find no answer.

I hurt, what can I do?

I wait, I know you’re faithful.

I sing, despite it all.

I have life. I have breath. I have family. Friends.

The sun rises each morning.

The mountains stand tall.

Make me like them, God.

Your light, in the darkness.

Your strength, for the weak.

I am weak; my nation weaker.

Give us a government.

Give us your hope.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.