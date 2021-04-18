Lebanon Prayer: Maritime Gad

God,

The border has changed, stretching into the sea.

The border has changed, but only it hasn’t.

The decree is signed, awaiting a signature.

The decree is signed, awaiting a government.

Lebanon is in limbo, and so is the gas.

Talks are suspended, as leverage accrues.

God, give the nation wisdom.

Give the nation bread.

Exploration, extraction – all will take time.

But none can commence if there is no accord

With the Zionist entity that also stakes claim.

The caretaker prime minister enlarged the region

Disputed with Israel, in defense of its rights.

Disputed also is his authority:

Can a caretaker cabinet redraw a map?

The president meanwhile ramped up the rhetoric,

Demanding support of the US diplomat.

But his executive mandate was not executed.

He signed not the paper. The question is: Why?

Does such a decision need a full government?

Or is it a card for discussions to come?

God, you know.

This, though, is not Lebanon’s sole dispute.

Border contentions also lie east.

Syria seeks out the gas moving northward,

And an envoy alleged they claim still Shebaa Farms.

God, make Lebanon like Gad:

Bless the one who enlarges its land.

A nation in weakness is squeezed from all sides.

So bless the ones also who heal the sickness

That rots from the inside—Lebanese know their sins.

Yes, have leaders, like lions, fight for their country.

And have them, like Gad, seek out your righteous will.

Does this demand a central bank audit?

Neutralizing the nation from conflict abroad?

Raiding exchange firms for exported dollars?

Fighting corruption no matter the sect?

God, let the Lebanese people overcome their divisions.

Consensus must form, and rivalry cease.

And if this is impossible, except in your kingdom:

Then your kingdom come.

Your will be done.

In the end, all the nations labor for nothing,

For the earth shall be filled with the glory of God,

Just like the waters cover the sea.

Then, God, no borders will be needed.

Now, God, give Lebanon its rights.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

