Lebanon Prayer: Cutting Ties

God,

When will the Lebanese get back their money?

And how much is left, after drawing it down?

Dollars to lira exchanged for a pittance.

A lifetime of savings became daily bread.

Is there a lesson, God?

If so, it feels cruel.

Yes, birds of the air are fed by their maker.

Flowers of the field are clothed like a king.

But what sin of the people brought on this calamity?

The bankers, the leaders – they shifted the loss.

Instead they all bicker, blaming each other.

“The money returns when the government pays.”

Thus said the banks, washing hands of the crisis.

“Dollar peg, debt, corruption – all political woes.”

Meanwhile the president pressed on the governor,

The Central Bank head once lauded as wise.

Now subject to lawsuits he slow plays the audit,

Privy to secrets that none want exposed.

Expose them, God.

But only for justice.

Reform them, God.

Build a system that works:

Transparent, accountable,

Inclined to the poor.

But now foreign lenders are giving their verdict.

Cutting ties with a nation that once made them rich.

Lebanon, isolated, will struggle with imports.

It produces so little to eat of its own.

Is there a lesson, God?

If so, it is kind.

Too many bank accounts were just bigger barns.

Storing up interest at 15 percent.

Putting their trust in a future of comfort.

Spending their profit on luxury goods.

In your parable, God, the illusion was shattered

Only when death took the life of the fool.

God, Lebanon has your attention.

The people are humbled.

Their false hopes exposed.

Innocent of the crisis, they rage out in anger,

Or stir in frustrations beyond their control.

Political leaders, international powers,

Some favored, some hated –

But God, bless them all.

For all are guilty, God.

We trust not in you.

Cut our ties to the vices that keep us in deception:

Self-righteousness, pride, and hardness of heart.

Our barns have been broken, and also our spirit.

But not yet the soul that you still can redeem.

With it, God, rebuild the storehouse.

Fill it with blessing,

With all that is good.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

