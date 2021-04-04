Lebanon Prayer: Crucify Them

God,

There are corrupt officials who abuse their post.

The crowd calls, “Crucify.”

There are others ready to take their place.

The crowd calls, “Crucify.”

There are activists who slash and burn.

The crowd calls, “Crucify.”

There are some who carry foreign interests.

The crowd calls, “Crucify.”

God, the crowds may be different. And maybe they are right.

But it is not your spirit.

Are there innocents among them?

Are there pure of heart?

There is no one righteous.

But are there sincere?

Does the president mean it when he despaired of his job?

Does he really prefer his grandfather’s grove?

Does the president mean what he said to the patriarch?

Does the government form when the PM returns?

Does the patriarch mean it when he names the militia?

Does the video leak come from his command?

Does the militia mean it now urging a government?

Does their deal with Christians deadlock the whole?

Does the Shiite head mean it of Lebanese unity?

Does ‘preservation of Christians’ mean citizenship?

Does the minister mean it: No Syrian trouble?

Does the deal with Russia have maritime threat?

Does the Germany offer come with conditions?

Does their real interest lie in bumping the French?

God, you know.

You sift the wheat from the chaff.

You sort the sheep from the goats.

But this does not come ‘til the end of the age.

Until then we are left in confusion.

Those who cry, “Crucify,” are only half right.

Better the whisper that groans out, “I thirst.”

In truth it is Lebanon hanging in anguish.

But is it the criminal, on right or on left?

Will it join in the mocking of sinners despondent,

Waiting for death that will come to us all?

Or seek out the blessing that hungers for righteousness,

Pleading for mercy for sins of its own?

There are officials with integrity.

There are activists with grace.

There are diplomats with principles.

And they, too, must repent.

There is no cry of “Resurrection,” God.

It comes at dawn, with most asleep.

It is found by the faithful, ministering quietly.

Tending the dead, hopeless in grief.

Bless those who toil, without ambition.

May they see their reward.

May Lebanon rise.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.