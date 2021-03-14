Lebanon Prayer: Total Darkness

God,

In darkness no one knows the sin. Every criminal can hide.

Lebanon is not there yet.

It is the lowest level of responsibility to say: I cannot do my job.

But it is responsibility still.

Honor them for it, God.

But give the nation men who can.

The army cannot feed its troops.

Police equipment goes to rot.

In two weeks, the lights go out.

The lira falls in market black.

But a color cannot be arrested, God. Darkness cannot be shouted away.

It is creeping ever closer.

Even the hope of some is eroding. The World Bank loan nets them half of its gain.

Fresh dollars delivered will help out the bankers. While oversight monies are slashed in the fray.

At least it is something?

For even the hope of others is poisonous. Burning tires pollute the air.

When roads shut down all are impeded.

Save for those who do not move.

It is hard to move in darkness, God.

But it is not here yet: Why is there no government?

Are they blind already?

Perhaps they cannot sense the region. Which way will the powers pull?

In darkness, the frightened will latch on to anything.

They grab and they squeeze and they clutch what they have.

Meanwhile surroundings are trampled to pieces.

All huddle together, bound by their sect.

The job becomes protection.

Even this has honor, God. We must keep safe our own.

But Muslim and Christian are both pushed to poverty.

The price of bread has risen for all.

The lowest level of responsibility: Can they say that they have failed?

Some call them criminals. Some call it: sin.

But still, all are guilty.

The people love darkness, rather than light.

Is there a glimmer?

The pope said he’s coming.

Some grimace. Some strengthen. Some hope beyond hope.

At least it is something.

It is less than you.

And you are needed. Your light must shine.

Let it come through our blessing of others.

Let it come through embrace of the good.

It profits not to curse the darkness.

Those entangled must be saved.

This is our lowest level of responsibility, God.

For the sake of Lebanon, please do the rest.

Amen.

