Lebanon Prayer: Ten Thousand

God,

Your promises are put to the test.

The songs we sing ring hollow.

Are there truly “ten thousand reasons,” with the lira the same to the dollar?

And what of your scriptures, God?

“Ten thousand will fall at your right hand,

“But it will not come near you—only the wicked.”

Are we the wicked, God?

My uncle has fallen from COVID. My money is stolen from banks.

My nation is falling to pieces.

Maybe a different verse calls out instead:

“How could two put ten thousand to flight,

“Unless their Rock had sold them?”

Have you washed your hands of Lebanon, God?

So many others appear to.

There are riots in the streets. There are sanctions in the air.

And the caretaker head might stop working.

An aged King David once went out to war,

“No sire,” they said, “You are equal

“To ten thousand men. If they fall by the sword they don’t matter.”

Too many in Lebanon view themselves so.

And their subjects are left to lie fallow.

Which one am I, God?

A servant to all?

Do I search out the one from the hundred?

But what when the hundred need so much help?

What when they become ten thousand?

“Still my soul will sing your praise unending?”

But there is little for my heart to find.

So what now, God?

So be it?

Some will fight – they are in the streets.

Some will push – they need a government.

Some will pray – they hold to your promises.

Bless them all, God, in their efforts.

But…

Maybe the lira will never recover.

Likely the money is gone.

Maybe your justice will find out the guilty.

Likely the worst is to come.

It is hard to find a word of hope, God.

As we brush aside our blessings.

But we have life. We have love. We have truth. We have beauty.

We have you – if only we seek you.

Are you enough?

Please be so.

For the one.

For the ten thousand, four hundred, and fifty-two*.

Amen.

*For non-Lebanese, this number equals Lebanon’s area in square kilometers.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

