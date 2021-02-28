Lebanon Prayer: Proper Power

God,

Lebanon struggles to keep on the power.

Lebanon struggles with power.

Yours is the sovereignty, God. You delegate some.

And Lebanon struggles to keep it.

“Do not stay silent,” the patriarch urged, proposing a path of neutrality.

Hundreds arrived to his place in the hills, as he invites the global community

To act where the nation is stuck in its ways

And cannot form even a government.

Illegal arms. Unfaithful judges. And plots to passport Palestinians.

Stalled reforms. Dishonored martyrs. His list was long and passionate.

It was bold—the Shiite militia had warned it was war.

It was clear—the Lebanese knew his full meaning.

But was it of you?

Some say the patriarch is being political. Some say clerics themselves are at fault.

The sectarian root poisons all, they proclaim. Religion should not have power.

Maybe. But it does, God.

The question is: How is it used?

Will it lay down its life for its friend?

Politicians have power, and are also accused.

Some cut to the front of the line for vaccines.

Maybe they need to. By rights they serve. They shepherd the state of the nation.

If they fall ill who will rise to their place? Things fall apart if they fail.

So many wish them ill, God. So many say they are failures.

But not you.

You will judge them, yes. Their power is from you. They will answer for what they were given.

Yet still they are human, bearing your image.

We all fail you, in our sin.

You want our redemption. You long to restore.

Your grace invites even the evil.

So what of politicians?

Bless them.

We pray for them. We need them to do well.

We need—electricity.

And what of the clerics? Only the same.

We need their prayers—from humility.

God, pick and choose. Sort the wheat from the chaff.

Shape Lebanon how you desire.

Yet well said the patriarch in his command:

Speak out.

Each one has his share.

Give wisdom, God.

Help each one find it.

Help Lebanon find it.

Help Lebanon find itself—and with it, proper power.

Amen.

To receive Lebanon Prayer by WhatsApp, please click this link to join the closed comments group.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.