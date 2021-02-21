Lebanon Prayer: A New Judge

God,

Six months. Starting over. Sort of.

The Beirut explosion now has a new judge.

A young man, respected, dares enter the fray.

First he must scour the thousands of notes

Left behind by the judge tossed aside for his work.

Then he must weigh if those efforts were true.

Were figures indicted the right ones to fall?

And are there still others, and how will he know?

Is there a trail that pinpoints the guilt?

Or if everyone shared in a system corrupted

Is any one person a scapegoat for all?

All this takes time, God.

Victims’ families have no closure.

Damaged shops await their claims.

With the nation stuck on neutral

People say: Its by design.

But Lebanon has other frustrations also.

Still no government. Still no aid.

Parliament questions exchange rate equations,

While the needy are suffering, someone else gains.

The Maronite patriarch pleads to the world:

Let the UN guide our path back to health.

The Shiite militia rejects this agenda.

“Our problems are here. We will solve them ourselves.”

There is honor in both answers, God.

But they also called it: War.

Judge between them, for the good.

Judge.

Judge.

But God, let us fear your judgment. You are righteous, we are not.

And your verdict is eternal.

Can the young man solve the mystery?

If pressured, can he walk this path?

Give him courage. Give him wisdom.

Protect his heart. Protect his life.

Too many have been killed already.

And what of the others, God?

Do they serve the nation? Do they serve their friends?

And what do we pray for? That our side would win?

Judge them, God.

They deign to speak for the country.

We do not know their hearts.

Expose the ones of selfish interest.

Promote the ones who fear your name.

And make us like them—faithful to the right, committed to the true.

Humble in assessment of ourselves.

Yet firm in conviction, where in line with yours.

Teach us to balance:

Judge with right judgement.

Judge not lest you be judged.

God, there is a way forward.

Let Lebanon find it.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.