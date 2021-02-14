Lebanon Prayer: Vaccine Doubt

God,

The vaccine is here, and yet people doubt.

What should be hope is cynicism.

But why should it be otherwise? Our lives are full of conspiracy.

Our lives are full of sin.

Some trust not the Western make. Others reject Russia.

Even in medicine rivalry reigns. A zero-sum game of interests.

But much of the questioning hits closer to home.

“Lebanon: corrupt and incompetent.”

Can it keep the vaccine cold?

Will it distribute fairly?

God, you know.

Few others do.

At the main COVID hospital the head figure urges.

And his overworked staff deserves first in line.

But less than a third signaled solid acceptance.

A full four-in-ten will not take it at all.

What then of the nation?

The lockdown makes the cases fall. But with it the economy.

Another week. And then two more. And still two stages evaluating.

But now: A prick. And then one more. Eventually four million.

Herd immunity.

Or are we sheep?

Or are we rats—trapped in a lab?

God, you are our shepherd.

You lead us beside still waters.

But through the valley of death.

COVID has taken many, conspiracy or not.

Corruption has taken many—but that death is eternal.

And it has poisoned Lebanon far more than any virus.

It has ruined trust.

So what now?

Take the vaccination? Wait it out and wear a mask?

See if others fall ill first?

But if no trust in Lebanon, what of the world?

Are scientists, chemists, complicit?

Errors are possible. Money is made.

But is the whole world out to get me?

All we know, God, is you are not.

And yet, in the end, I will die.

You control the times and seasons.

COVID, somehow, is of you.

But so is grace, and faith, and love.

So is trust—which we must give.

Help us build it ever slowly.

One-to-one, where friendships lie.

Then let us risk to trust the stranger.

Maybe, even, rivals too?

Trust demands we become vulnerable.

As, in fact, we always are.

COVID has reminded us. Death has no escape.

And love leads to a cross.

Do we trust you, God?

The vaccine is here, and some will doubt it. Who can say if they are wrong?

Bless them. Bless us.

Walk with us to unknown future.

Give us wisdom. Heal the sick.

Amen.

