Lebanon Prayer: Tripoli Protests

God,

The week started with cows. Humiliation and farce.

It ended with death. Tribulation and rage.

Lift Lebanon from its misery.

Somehow the livestock are now held by Israel.

Crossing a border no human can pass.

One more offense lodged amid violations.

And poor farmers suffer ‘til promised return.

But the tragedy is elsewhere, God.

And only you can interpret it well.

The people of Tripoli are pushed into protest.

The poor pummeled further as all is locked down.

Their anger exploded in riots and arson.

They stormed public buildings, besieged the elite.

Policemen were injured. One protester died.

And all of the airwaves are filled with conspiracy.

Hidden hands that will hijack the cries of the weak.

Oh God, heal.

Hold back the spirits that seek out destruction.

Help the rich of the city reach out to their kin.

But balance the powers that govern the nation.

Give leadership equal to crises at hand.

They are only getting bigger, God.

The cases of COVID are not abating.

Lockdown continues and vaccine is pledged.

But few have a confidence all will go smoothly.

Registration beginning: Will corruption select?

God, yet again, we beg of your mercy.

We humble ourselves in need of your grace.

We confess the sins that we hide and we nurture—

That rob us of power and access to you.

But Lebanon’s troubles go beyond our foibles.

They are baked in a system, the region entire.

There is only so much one can do to improve things.

So we fall to our knees, and ask what it is.

God, help the poor farmer get back his livelihood.

Comfort the family of the man who has passed.

Put food on the tables of Tripoli and elsewhere.

Mark men of integrity to lead every post.

Bless this nation, God.

Bless its people.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.