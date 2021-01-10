Lebanon Prayer: Peg to Iran

God,

Lebanon has long lived in days of opaqueness.

Everyone knows, but no one will say.

It is not a good way to run a country. Truth must be told.

Maybe it is starting to change?

An Iranian general took credit for missiles.

Resistance to Israel flows from Tehran.

Meanwhile the Christians all spoke out in protest.

“No partners in sovereignty, we have our own state.”

But the top Shiite cleric made clear his viewpoint.

“No sovereignty at all, without Soleimani’s gift.”

Completing the image, his statue was raised.

God, the Shiite militia is a check on its neighbor.

Their weapons are held apart from the state.

Their influence in government is a fact of the matter.

Their people are citizens, with all rights therein.

But some things remain opaque.

Do they kill their opponents? Do they launder their cash?

Some accuse. They deny. Some defend. Others sanction.

Terrorists or patriots? God fearing or corrupt?

The Druze politician thinks he sifts through to the essence:

“Nothing is left but a missile launching pad.”

“Let their bloc end the pretense, and govern themselves.”

Meanwhile in finance reality is spoken.

The central bank governor buried the peg.

The era is over, once bailout is managed.

The dollar economy will soon simply float.

Good or bad, God – you know.

But national wealth will soon be what it is.

God, let the national heart ache.

Comfort in part through international good will.

But make the societal response resolute.

After the individual repentance of all.

A man cannot come to you in pretense.

Our sins cannot stay opaque.

The truth must be told—and in crisis it can be.

The truth also hurts—but from humility, health.

Reveal all parties engaged in deception.

Let everyone know, and everyone say:

Amen.

