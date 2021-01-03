Lebanon Prayer: Interviews

God,

Who gets to speak? When a nation is suffering, to whom does it listen?

The powerful have a responsibility to communicate.

But by their words, they will be judged.

The prime minister, now only a caretaker, defended himself in the case of the blast.

Suspicion he spread elsewhere.

Only a portion of nitrate exploded. The rest had disappeared.

And a probe was authorized only hours before.

He painted a picture of official disfunction.

The central bank governor does not answer his calls.

But from talk in the media subsidies can continue—another six months if all ration well.

Meanwhile the head of a powerful militia boasted of weapons precise in their range.

Their number has doubled while enemies dither.

But be ready for conflict in the last days of Trump.

One speaks of troubles within the system.

One speaks of troubles the region around.

One projects weakness while trying to do something.

One projects strength while they wait with the world.

God, are these the words you desire?

Others suffer silently.

Three hundred Syrian families fled; their makeshift tents were set ablaze.

Corona facilities fill to capacity; a lockdown is looming post-holiday cheer.

God, there once was a time your voice filled not the earthquake.

God, send it again still and soft in the wind.

Let the powerful hear it: If only they listen.

Let it comfort the weak, and the lost in despair.

God, few of us will ever be interviewed.

But we all have words—fill them with wisdom, with power and hope.

Remind us the words you already have spoken.

To teach and encourage. To rebuke and correct.

We also have responsibility. We also will be judged.

Wherever we have influence, help us lead.

Through each with his own, God, guide Lebanon.

Promote every voice who looks to the whole.

Amen.

Lebanon Prayer places before God the major events of the previous week, asking his favor for the nation living through them. It seeks for values common to all, however differently some might apply them. It honors all who strive on her behalf, however suspect some may find them. It offers no solutions, but desires peace, justice, and reconciliation. It favors no party, but seeks transparency, consensus, and national sovereignty. How God sorts these out is his business. Consider joining in prayer that God will bless the people and establish his principles, from which all our approximations derive.

Sometimes prayer can generate more prayer. While mine is for general principles, you may have very specific hopes for Lebanon. You are welcome to post these here as comments, that others might pray with you as you place your desires before God.

If you wish to share your own prayer, please adhere to the following guidelines:

1) The sincerest prayers are before God alone. Please consult with God before posting anything.

2) If a prayer of hope, strive to express a collective encouragement.

3) If a prayer of lament, strive to express a collective grief.

4) If a prayer of anger, refrain from criticizing specific people, parties, sects, or nations. While it may be appropriate, save these for your prayers alone before God.

5) In every prayer, do your best to include a blessing.

I will do my best to moderate accordingly. Thank you for praying for Lebanon and her people.